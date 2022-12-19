A young man named Endurance Keyamo has praised the simple way Governor Wike's wife adopted in making her hair in a viral post

The movie star threw shades at poor ladies who always request for "Bone Straight" while making reference to Governor Wike's wife's choice of hairstyle

According to him, all other ladies should be able to rock their natural hair if Governor Wike’s wife can do the same

A young Nigerian man has praised River State's Governor Nyesom Wike’s wife for her simple choice of hairstyle.

In the post, the man threw shades at young ladies who are fond of requesting expensive “bone straight” from their boyfriends.

Man Praises Governor Wike’s Wife natural hairstyle /Credit:@endurancekeyamo

Source: Facebook

Her simple choice of hairstyle

According to him, there shouldn’t be any reason whatsoever for other ladies to request N300, 000 worth of bone straight if Governor Wike’s wife, who is a lawyer and First Lady can confidently appear with her natural hairstyle in a public engagement.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While many men reacted to the post with supportive comments, women who reacted said that the First Lady’s choice of hairstyle shouldn’t speak for others.

So far the post has generated hundreds of likes and comments as of the time of writing this report.

Netizens react

Timi Fagbemi said:

“Oga just say u no wan give ur woman 4 hair. Christmas don reach u wan quarrel. How many times u Don c dis judge without wigg apart 4rm dis ur post.”

Ellen Ondoks Williams said:

“Oga go sit down,no be by force,, go after the women wey like to carry hair like wike wife."

Hon Millicent Brian said:

“Rest na Haba if she like mk she plate puff puff is her choice .”

Zita Joseph said:

“Who tell u say she no get weavon of 300k. Na she wan do am like that.”

Blessing Evansley said:

“E be like heat no reach your side, anyways plenty ladies Sabi book and love wearing good hairs, na choice.”

Ebra iguana said:

“God bless you for speaking the truth.”

Actress Yetunde Bakare calls out popular vendors who sell fake bone straight hair

Meanwhile, Legit. ng earlier reported how a Nigerian film star, Yetunde Bakare, echoed the thoughts of a number of people regarding the craze that surrounded the trending bone straight hair and how some popular vendors sold fake.

According to the Nollywood actress, she was done with some hair vendors and she added that they would not be able to see heaven.

In the screenshot of her tweet that was posted, the movie star complained about people needing to straighten their bone-straight hair because it had curved, something that wasn’t meant to be.

Source: Legit.ng