South Africans were elated when a proud man celebrated becoming a doctor and sent out a tribute to his mom

The happy gent wore a sleek suit under his cap and gown and posted some snaps of him holding his qualification

Peeps gave out supportive messages to the well-educated graduate and served up endearing flame emojis

Mzansi peeps served up truckloads of congratulatory messages after a man shared snaps of himself at his graduation, showing that he had officially become a doctor.

The happy medical professional's pronouns are "D" and "r", which he posted in his bio. Images: @Louis_TheSavage/ Twitter

@Louis_TheSavage posted the pics on Twitter where he can be seen interacting with fellow graduates in his field of expertise. The upload was also accompanied by a sweet caption which said:

"Mommy, your son is a doctor "

A demanding qualification

Becoming a doctor is a serious matter and can take years and years for people to qualify to be one. It's also an industry that doesn't house many graduates.

According to the Mail & Guardian, as of 2020, South Africa had about 30 435 doctors with almost half of them working in the public sector. This means Mzansi doesn't have enough doctors compared to the world, making @Louis_TheSavage's qualification a much-needed on for us.

South Africans showered the man in praise. See the comments below:

@TheMedGuyT said:

"Dr Simanga Let’s go leave our mark in Pretoria ❤️"

@asquaredbemat mentioned:

"Congrats dokotela "

@NeziphoRachel commented:

"Look at you Congratulations ❤️"

@kundizee posted:

"He really is. Congratulations Dokotela."

@SmartyPamela shared:

"Congratulations I love how you're looking at her in the 2nd frame."

@LalaMthokozisi said:

"Dokotela Simanga "

@NhlayiCeko commented:

"Your fit looking fire. Congratulations doctor."

@GiftSmith_ZA mentioned:

"Well deserved! You’re gonna make an amazing doctor, I know I know!"

@Ntsika_Mat posted:

"Well done Lou ❤️"

