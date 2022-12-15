Young Man Praises Mum as He Becomes a Certified Medical Doctor
- South Africans were elated when a proud man celebrated becoming a doctor and sent out a tribute to his mom
- The happy gent wore a sleek suit under his cap and gown and posted some snaps of him holding his qualification
- Peeps gave out supportive messages to the well-educated graduate and served up endearing flame emojis
Mzansi peeps served up truckloads of congratulatory messages after a man shared snaps of himself at his graduation, showing that he had officially become a doctor.
@Louis_TheSavage posted the pics on Twitter where he can be seen interacting with fellow graduates in his field of expertise. The upload was also accompanied by a sweet caption which said:
"Mommy, your son is a doctor "
A demanding qualification
Becoming a doctor is a serious matter and can take years and years for people to qualify to be one. It's also an industry that doesn't house many graduates.
According to the Mail & Guardian, as of 2020, South Africa had about 30 435 doctors with almost half of them working in the public sector. This means Mzansi doesn't have enough doctors compared to the world, making @Louis_TheSavage's qualification a much-needed on for us.
South Africans showered the man in praise. See the comments below:
@TheMedGuyT said:
"Dr Simanga Let’s go leave our mark in Pretoria ❤️"
@asquaredbemat mentioned:
"Congrats dokotela "
@NeziphoRachel commented:
"Look at you Congratulations ❤️"
@kundizee posted:
"He really is. Congratulations Dokotela."
@SmartyPamela shared:
"Congratulations I love how you're looking at her in the 2nd frame."
@LalaMthokozisi said:
"Dokotela Simanga "
@NhlayiCeko commented:
"Your fit looking fire. Congratulations doctor."
@GiftSmith_ZA mentioned:
"Well deserved! You’re gonna make an amazing doctor, I know I know!"
@Ntsika_Mat posted:
"Well done Lou ❤️"
