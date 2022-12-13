A man has discovered much to his shock that his father has other children that he did not know about until recently

In a tweet posted on Monday, December 12, the man named Kasi Irving said his father hid the truth for 25 years

Hours after he posted the tweet, it has gone viral as it currently has over 115k likes and more than 10k retweets

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Twitter users are reacting to a tweet by a man who said he just discovered he has two more siblings.

The Twitter user who made the tweet is named Kasi Irving and he said his father hid the truth for 25 years.

Irvin said he recently found out he has two more siblings. Photo credit: MoMo Productions and Portra/ Getty Images. (Photos used for illustration only).

Source: Getty Images

Kasi lamented in the tweet that he is now too old to discover new siblings hideen by his father.

A woman had said he looks like her son in 2018

In an earlier tweet he posted on December 24, 2018, Kasi had said a random woman had told him he looked like her son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He posted an update saying he has found out that his dad has two more children that he did not know about.

Kasi however did not say if the woman he had a conversation with in 2018 is the mother of the said two siblings.

His tweet went viral and attracted divers reactions from other tweeter users and at the moment, it has over 115k likes and more than 10k retweets.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@KanyaJ_ said:

"Yeah, my dad is not far from this either. We're 9 from 7 different mothers."

@KwandaMkhungo commented:

"Oh please that random lady probably knew about you the entire time, she was acting."

@AudreyMashapa said:

"She was trying to plant the idea so he could investigate further and get to the truth but he missed it."

@Thee_Councillor commented:

"The problem with finding new siblings when you old is that they always seem to be broke and becomes a problem."

@TheMedGuyT said:

"Last month I learnt that I have a sister who is 38 years old."

Married woman gets pregnant for her driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who is married got pregnant for her driver.

The young lady confessed in a video that she slept with her personal driver after she could not conceive with her husband.

The video elicited strong reactions from social media users some of who blamed the woman.

Source: Legit.ng