Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a man back carrying a baby alongside his wife who carried another

A netizen who shared the clip expressed joy at the man's action, observing that it is what he does every day

While some persons joined in commending the man dubbed a superb dad, others thought there was nothing to see there arguing that the kids weren't only his wife's

A Nigerian man and his wife were spotted each back carrying their twins on a road.

According to a netizen who shared the clip on TikTok, the couple resided in her family house and she noticed them going out in the same manner always.

They each back carried babies. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sophisticated_sophie

The short clip showed the man behind as he tried to keep up with his wife while holding the hands of one of their children.

The netizen noted that the man back carries one of the twins every day with his wife, describing it as impressive.

At some point, it seemed his wrapper loosened, causing his wife to return and tighten it for him.

Social media reactions

Berry Berry said:

"You all saying isn't he the father he is some men will just the baby but he went as far as backing d child."

baby girl said:

"I don't understand, was she supposed to back both of them? they're his children too so he isn't helping her..."

nerdy_deb said:

"Lol he's just being a parent. He's not "helping" his wife, he's carrying his child."

Debbie Alalade said:

"He is being a responsible father and a good husband and am loving it for them."

Monalysa Rich said:

"Omo my 30 years on earth I HV never see a man comfortably carry baby on his back outside,his a superb dad n husband."

user8542809640446 said:

"All this woke woke comment.Appreciate the man! Some people in this comment section can boast of their dad helping their mom. Y’all rest!"

Nigerian men compete in baby back carrying competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group of men had slugged it out among themselves in a baby carrying contest.

The three men that competed were unable to perform the task very well as they found it extremely hard to wrap the wrapper on the baby at their backs. Of course, what was used were toy babies to avoid disaster.

One of the men tried to put his own baby at his back, but the baby just fell off and landed on the hard ground. This sent the crowd into rapturous laughter.

A second man managed to strap his own baby and moved with the speed of light but it was obvious that the baby would fall if he had taken a few more steps.

Source: Legit.ng