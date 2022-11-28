The lead pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners' Chapel or Cannanland, David Oyedepo, has urged parents to wake up to the current menace of the marriage of same gender

The cleric urged parents to raise their children in the way of God so that they would not bring home their gender type as a future partner

Oyedepo then prayed that parents would not have such an experience in their lives, this is followed with a resounding Amen

David Oyedepo, the Pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly called Winners' Chapel or Cannanland has urged parents to train their children so that they would not end up introducing their gender as future partners.

The cleric was seen in a viral video where he called on parents to "wake up" to the growing menace of marriage of the same gender.

Bishop Oyedepo prays for church members against homosexuality Photo Credit: Bishop David Oyedepo

Source: Instagram

Bishop Oyedepo prays for church members against homosexuality

Oyedepo jokingly talked about the development at a congregation in the viral video, while calling on parents to train their children in the way of God

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man of God prayed to his congregation that they would not have such an experience in the name of God and the congregation responded with a resounding Aameen.

Oyedepo owned one of the biggest church auditoriums in the world with a 50,000-sitting capacity.

Latest about Bishop Oyedepo, Nigerian Christians, Religion, Christianity, Homosexuality

The religious leader also owns two universities, they are Landmark University and Covenant University.

He has been reported to be flying around the world with three private jets, having properties in Nigeria, the UK and the US.

The cleric's net worth has been pegged to be $150m.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng