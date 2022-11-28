A determined 84-year-old care home resident identified as Puffett has gone back to school to fulfil a dream to complete his secondary education

The 84-year-old man failed his physics exam five times during his secondary school education 66 years ago and has returned to school with hoping of passing this time

He said he was able to return to school through a scheme run by his care home that allows residents to try new activities linked to their past careers

An 84-year-old man named Puffett has inspired people online after returning to school at his age.

Puffett wrote physics in his GSCE exam 66 years ago when he was in secondary school but failed five times.

The determined old man, who is now working as a care home resident, decided to go back to school and pursue his goal of completing his secondary education.

Old man returns to school after 66 years /Source: Instagram Credit: @bbcnews

Source: Instagram

No age barrier

Ernie Puffett said his present age would not be a barrier in pursuing his goal as he was able to return to school with the help of a scheme introduced by his care home, which allows residents like him to try new activities linked to past careers

He said he is determined and would be "elated" if he passed GCSE physics next summer.

Puffet receives accolades from netizens

"You’re going to crush that exam Ernie!!"

@pureroberts said:

"awesome might need to to this too, proud of him. the reason i didn't become a doctor is i kept failing my Physics/ Chemistry class in high school"

@dodo_ngai said;

"So proud of him! I love his attitude"

@bdub8016 said:

"Probably helps the social aspect of life, too. We should do more for our seniors. Who says you have to slow down?"

@motion_demain react:

"Such a great support for my situation now"

@organic_helene react:

"Ok, he just gave me inspiration as a senior "

"Amazing person, whenever you get chance complete your education"

Source: Legit.ng