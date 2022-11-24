A man who prepared a nice venue for his birthday party was disappointed because none of the guests showed up

A video posted on TikTok by Diego who says the man is their father shows him all alone at the party venue

The video has elicited reactions from TikTokers who have tried to cheer the man up as the video has gathered 4.4 million views

TikTok users are trying to cheer up a man who was left alone by his friends on his birthday party.

A video posted on the platform by a user identified as Diego says the birthday man in question is their father.

The man sat all alone on his birthday as his friends failed to show up. Photo credit: TikTok/@alv_die.

Diego narrated that the man prepared a venue for his birthday but at the end of the day, none of the guests showed up.

The video posted by Diego shows the empty venue with all the chairs and tables exactly the way they were initially arranged.

The man was seated in one of the chairs and tables brooding all alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@vanessa134679 said:

"A man alone is a man of power. Better alone than with unreal peaple."

@Justin Areal commented:

"At least you know who’s not really your friend. Sorry bro."

@Bernard Lumaye said:

"And he is a man who would probably drop everything and put his life on hold for them."

3-year-old girl sits alone on her birthday as no one showed up for her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mum prepared a big venue for her daughter's birthday party but nobody came.

A video which was posted on TikTok showed the girl eating all alone at the party venue.

It was revealed in the video that the little girl was turning three and his mother decided to throw a party.

But it turned out that the invited guests decided to desert the little girl when she needed them at her party.

The video stirred reactions on TikTok with some saying the invited guests did not do well.

Others said people no longer attend parties for reasones best known to them.

