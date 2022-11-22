A kind man young man has involved himself in an early Christmas charity affair for homeless artists in his community

The man was seen handing out a package of gifts and money to a homeless lady along the street

The man named Isaiah said his action was to touch lives in the smallest way he could

A viral video has shown how a small act of kindness can go a long way in touching people's lives.

In the video posted on Instagram, a man named Isaiah was captured gifting an early surprise Christmas gift and money to a homeless artist who was drawing a heart artwork by the roadside.

Isaiah gave out an early Christmas package to a homeless lady /source: @isaiahgarza

She broke down in tears

After the man presented the gift package to the homeless lady, she was emotional and broke down in tears.

She told the man that she has been wanting to give up on life but his kind act has truly shown that people who really still exist

The video has made many people emotional on Instagram too

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

When the video was shared on Instagram, it quickly caught the attention of users who found it completely satisfying to watch.

See some reactions to it below:

Cheeringforcharlie said:

“My heart. You are an angel, Isaiah. With a huge purpose.“

Zoecswasd react:

“Aah God bless her. Her reaction said everything, thank you for keeping her hope. You truly an angel”

Dylangierua react:

“You are legit saving lives Isaiah love your work man“

Bigiisback said:

“Let’s help her“

Thereturnoftanalea react:

“I wanna be her friend, how can we help”

Leehyunju756

“Ohhh this made me tear up”

Ksisterlove react:

“This is so beautiful Isaiah. God bless her heart”

missmelanied22 said:

“God’s perfect timing. She needed this kind of gesture”

