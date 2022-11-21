A young man who is in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup has called his friend back home to make sure he is being seen on TV

In the TikTok video posted on Saturday, Novembere 19, the man called his friend while in the stadium, asking him to turn on the TV

He went on to wave his hand in the air and asked his friend back home if he has seen him among the crowd

A young man who is so excited to be watching the Qatar 2022 World Cup live has shared his joy in a TikTok video.

In a video posted on Saturday, November 19 by DJ Sisqomix, the young man called his friend while watching a match.

The man asked his friend to look out for him on TV. Photo credit: TikTok/@djsisqomix.

Source: UGC

Right from inside the stadium, the man fetches his phone from his pocket and dialed his friend's number.

Watching the Qatar World Cup live

He talked loudly to everyone's hearing, asking his friend if he has seen him on television.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But it appears his friend hadn't seen him, so he asked him to put on the TV and tune to any channel so as to see him.

He even went on to stand up and to wave his hand in the air in case his friend back home was having difficulties making out his face from the crowd.

The crowd around him roared in laughter while some of them clapped for him. From the caption of the video, it appears the man is a Cameroonian football official.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@henryblaze1910 said:

"Is like calling your friend that said you can’t make it, to tell him you’ve make it."

@Omoh commented:

"If you watched this like five times, gather here. Lol."

@Naro said:

"I love my African brothers."

@Seth219 said:

"This is me if God finally made me show for TV one day."

Arsenal fans storm church for thanksgiving

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Arsenal fans went to church for a thanksgiving service.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Gunners' fans filed out in line and danced in church.

Social media users reacted to the video in different ways with some saying it is the proper thing to do.

Source: Legit.ng