A man has got seriously angry and refused to talk to his wife because she cut her hair without first seeking his approval

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, November 10 by Hilda Yowika, the man was seen turning his back at his wife

Hilda who is the man's daughter jokingly solicited for public help in begging the man so that he will forgive her mother

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a Nigerian man who refused to talk to his wife because she cut her hair.

According to the 20 seconds video posted on Thursday, November, the woman cut her hair without her husband's prior approval.

The man refused to talk to his wife for shaving her hair without telling him. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: UGC

The interesting clip was posted by a lady known as Hilda Yowika who is the man's daughter.

Woman begs hubby after she cut her hair

She jokingly solicited for help to beg her father to talk to her mother after the video showed the man turning his back at his woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another scene, the woman pulled at her husband's dress, obviously pleading with him to let go of the issue.

He was however adamant, as he beat his wife's hand off jokingly. The video has generated heated reactions from TikTokers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user1123621864145 said:

"Your mama too dey drag his cloth. All his cloth go don wide finish. Love the way dey play shaa."

@blacc_suga said:

"Your mama too like trouble."

@_Tessy reacted:

"I will always love ur videos cuz I never see dis part of my parents."

@cool_veekey said:

"Why did mommy cut her hair na?"

@simply_fenny commented:

"Daddy pls talk to her, she is still beautiful."

@user3937512115859 said:

"Dis wan na daycare love."

@ALERO OF LAGOS said:

"Your mama go stubborn."

@Best commented:

"Why your mama dey everly drag his cloth self?"

@zarahofficialempire said:

"Why mummy go do like that na?"

Nigerian woman angry as husband fails to compliment her beauty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman got angry because her husband did not appreciate her new dress.

In a video seen on TikTok, the woman said her husband always fails to acknowledged how beautiful she is.

The man however kept a straight face and reused to respond to the accusation.

Source: Legit.ng