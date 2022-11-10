A happy man has shown people the moment his mother and wife were bonding in the kitchen as they sang together

The women sang in their loud voices as the man waited for long in frustration for food to be ready

Many people who reacted to their video said that the wife is lucky to have such a lovely mother-in-law

A young man, @cliffordadadedadz, has shared a short video showing that his mother and wife have a good relationship.

In the TikTok clip, both the mother-in-law and his wife kept singing in the kitchen while preparing food for the house.

People said that his marriage will last forever with the bond between both women. Photo source: TikTok/@cliffordadadedadz

Source: UGC

Sweet mother-in-law and wife sing together

The man said that he had been waiting for long for his meal. At a point during the video, the man shook his head in playful frustration.

The women laughed when they saw his reaction. Many people who watched his video said that they both have a good connection.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

obaapaaawo said:

"Awwww how lovely for a mother-in-law to be with Happy with her daughter-inlaw."

Vivian Jill Lawrence said:

"This is beautiful."

Dijaa said:

"Your wife is blessed to have a mum in-law like this."

Doreen Yeboah said:

"That’s me and my Inlaw, she always makes me happy when ever she’s around."

Marcellus said:

"We are waiting for food see What they are doing."

Eddyblack said:

"Lovely, playing with ur inlaw is a blessing always the marriage is forever."

lydiaasante318 said:

"Wife please keep it up....dunt be afraid to apologize if you ever offend her. Love."

