A boy who was handed a cooked corn that was too hot for his hands to bear was seen crying bitterly in a viral video

In the video, the adorable little kid cried touching tears as the hot corn dished pain into his tender palms

Social media users have knocked whoever gave the child a hot corn and said the person is wicked

The video of a child crying bitter tears after collecting a hot corn has raised concerns on Instagram.

In the short clip, the little boy was seen crying and shouting in pain because the corn in his hands was giving him troubles.

The person who gave a baby a hot corn to hold has been described as wicked. Photo credit: @bcrworldwide.

Source: Instagram

He kept turning the corn from one palm to the other, seeking some sort of relief to his skin.

It took very long before an adult took the corn from him as if the person deliberately wanted to punish him.

Social media users have berated the adult who gave a hot corn to a baby and idly watched by when he cried out of pain.

The person who recorded the video was also called out for not taking the corn from the boy, but instead concentrated on recording his pain and anguish.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

Some people who have seen the video are livid with anger as they called out whoever gave the child corn that was too hot. See a few of what people are saying below:

@sweetypeach23 said:

"Felt like crying too."

@zakari.bbdoki_ reacted:

"Ehya poor boy."

@deborahjohnson9690 said:

"The person recording this video is mad. How could you?"

Source: Legit.ng