A Nigerian couple who went through the pain of two miscarriages has been blessed with a set of triplets

The triplet babies, two boys and a girl, who recently turned 4-months-old, are named Toni, Tise and Tide

Photos of the babies shared on Instagram have attracted emotional reactions from Nigerians who are congratulating the couple

The tears of a Nigerian couple have been wiped as they have just welcomed three babies at once.

The couple previously went through the pain of two miscarriages before the arrival of the set of triplets.

The mother of triplets gave birth to 1 girl and 2 girls. Photo credit: @eniola_oyinkansola.

The mum of the triplets, Eniola Oyinkansola, posted the photos of the cute babies on her Instagram page.

The nice photos were later posted on Instagram by @pregnancybabynyou and Eniola and her husband brimmed with joy as they posed beside the kids.

The children who recently clocked 4-month-old consist of two boys and a girl. They are named Toni, Tise and Tide.

See the post below:

Reactions from Instagram users

Many Instagram users stormed the comment section to share in the couple's joy. See a few of what they are saying below:

@iamkaynwelu said:

"He's too faithful to fail! Congratulations mama."

@pe_rpetua comented:

"Our God is a God of signs and wonders."

@jen.akhigbe said:

"Congratulations to them."

@omascott101 commented:

"God of miracle. My God is never too late."

@febian_love said:

"God I’m tapping into this with faith thank you God."

@mayream_f reacted:

"My God is at work and I’m beautifully tapping into this blessing with faith. God bless them."

@oluwakemi_dahunsi said:

"Amen congratulations I tap into dis blessings ijn Amen."

@omorewa.hair.wig commented:

"God is great! Congratulations to them."

@blanche.karnes said:

"Congratulations to all of you.Yes you have been blessed."

@hillary.adu reacted:

"Glory to God and congratulations."

