A Nigerian man has shared beautiful photos of 80-year-old twin brothers who are growing old together in amazing grace

The two brothers are marking their 80th birthday together and they posed for shots and the nice photos have surfaced on Twitter

Umegov Valentine who tweeted the photos said the twins are truly blessed as he prayed God to keep them longer

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to photos of 80-year-old twin brothers who are marking their birthday.

The photos of the twins were tweeted by Umegov Valentine who works at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, UNIZIK according to his twitter profile.

The twins posed for photos to mark their 80th birthday. Photo credit: @UmegovValentine.

Nigerians find the story of the twins amazing especially as they grew old together in amazing grace without leaving each other's side.

The twins posed for the photoshoot to mark their 80 years on earth, and many who have seen the photos have become emotional.

Umegov said in the tweet:

"Hey daddies a super amazing birthday the twins of our time. What a blessing. 80 is the new 16. May the almighty keep sustaining you both."

Umegov did not say how he is related with the twins.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Sweetkel4sweetU said:

"Age gracefully and God bless you both!"

@HeriElemi9plus said:

"I just know that the Daddy smiling was the troublemaker of the two as kids. Happy birthday Sirs, many more years in Jesus name."

@avuskiy_jamin said:

"I hope God blesses me with twin. The prayer now is for them to enjoy their children, grandchildren and live to see their great grandchildren . God bless them and bless us also, so be it."

@Temiroyal1 commented:

"First time seeing two elderly twins and I'm sure I'm not the only one here."

@one_zarah said:

"I could tell who the mischievous one is. They look so cute. Happy birthday to them."

