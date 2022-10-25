Two American men who showed up at school to pick up a young girl almost got into a fight after finding out they were both fathers to the same girl

When the mother was called at the orders of the school principal, she started "screaming and crying"

She blamed her best friend for getting the men together at the time when she had not cleared the air with them

Two men were left surprised after realising they were the same fathers to the same girl when they showed up at the school where the young girl worked.

The child's mum was called to explain the issue. Photo credit: Westend61 and JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images. (Photos used for illustration purposes only.)

Source: Getty Images

American dads almost fight

According to a Tiktoker, @Sheena_20200, who shared the video, the men from Georgia, America, the dads wanted to heck their daughter out, who worked at the front office desk.

"And so, they both look at each other, and the dad was like, ‘Why are you checking my child out? Who are you?'"

And he was like, ‘Who are you? What do you mean? I’m her dad,'" the other reportedly responded,"Sheena Jackson said in the video, as per FOX 28 reports.

American social media user recalls story

The principal ordered Jackson to call the mum for questioning, and the poor woman started "screaming and crying," with the two gentlemen almost "going in" on each other.

"When she got to the school, you know, one of the daddies ran in the parking lot to her. Like, 'What's going on? What's going on? Why you didn't tell me?'" So, we ran out into the parking lot with them. You all, how about he hit her. He hit the mama," the TikTok user claimed.

American TikToker recounts messy situation

The girl's mother told both men that they were the dads of the young lady they were fighting over.

"Nobody ever knew anything.... This was crazy. But, at the end of the day, the police [were] there. One of the daddies got locked up. You know, mama went to the EMS. Grandma had to come get the child, because nobody could get the child at that point," she said. "But, it was a mess.... It was a mess."

According to a follow-up, the mother said her best friend was responsible for getting the men together at the time when she had not cleared the air with them.

