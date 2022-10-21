A loving white couple made the day of their adopted black son with a pleasant surprise on his birthday

They got him his first ever birthday cake and the lad identified as Abraham was more than happy to see it

His reaction to seeing the lit cake has melted hearts on social media as people hailed the Oyinbo couple

An adopted black boy named Abraham was moved to tears after being surprised with his first ever birthday cake by his white parents.

The touching video shared by Happiest on Facebook captured the moment his adopted mother came on the scene with a lit cake for the lad.

He was surprised with a cake on his birthday. Photo Credit: Happiest

Source: Facebook

The boy was shocked and placed his hands on his mouth before rushing to hug his adopted father tightly.

Other persons in the apartment began to sing a birthday song for the teary boy as he went on to hug his adopted mum. He blew out the candles without making a wish owing to the fact that he had not done it before.

The doting white family made him redo it by lighting the candles again and asking him to make a wish before blo*wing it out. The lad just kept shedding tears of joy.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lakesia Collins said:

"As a former youth in care, I totally understand his feelings. This brings me so much joy♥️♥️♥️ God bless this beautiful family who opened their hearts to this young man..it’s stories like this, that makes me feel hopeful for our future."

Trevor Lowe said:

"Love this. His adopted family is so loving. Makes me feel so good seeing this vid. Abraham's reaction is priceless. Love how he runs to hug his adopted dad and then mum. He is one lucky young man."

Carlos Santistevan Sr. said:

"I'll always remember my first child, who was adopted, when his son was 22,he asked me why i didn't tell him his father was adopted. My response was "it wasn't important, he's my Son."

Ch Kov said:

"There is something about being a Dad and seeing stuff like this that just hits my heart. Kids are so sensitive. The world needs more great parents, and great families."

Ginette Lalande said:

"This was so special for me to see, this young man is a real keeper. To see his reaction to his parents made me cry. What a great family and an example of what love is. I wish all children looking for parents to adopt them, could find families like this! God Bless you all."

