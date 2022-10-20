A hilarious TikTok clip has shown a very skilful dad who knows exactly how to stop a baby from crying

The man was asked to babysit, but the baby won't stop crying until he decided to join the baby and wail endlessly

It was only then that the beautiful tiny tot stopped crying and looked at the man in total amazement

TikTokers are reacting in various ways to a video of a dad who joined his baby to cry as he babysits.

The cute kid wailed endlessly and obviously got to the man's nerves and he didn't know what to do to stop it from crying. The clip was shared by Wellington Roberts.

The trick used by the man worked like magic as the baby promptly stopped crying. Photo credit: TikTok/@wellingtonfunny242.

The baby's mother was not around and the it seemed eager to see its mother without further delay.

To remedy the situation, the man promptly started crying too, mimicking the baby's voice in an interesting way.

As soon as the baby heard the man's cries, it shut up and just continued watching him in amazement.

The trick worked like magic and the man went ahead to say that the baby was just crying for nothing.

TikTokers have been amazed by the man's babysitting skills.

Watch the video below:

Reaction from social media users

@SALUBRIOUSLYSEXYGG said:

"The way she looked at you and she just got here bro."

@onyinjubilee commented:

"Baby cry is very sweet anyone looking for baby by this time next year may you hear the cry of a baby in your house people will and will congratulate your."

@Marvelous reacted:

"The child is even confused."

@Alyssa said:

"She looking like “sir that’s my skill not yours.”

@Lavelle Adderley reacted:

"And the funny part is it's working."

@Yvonne001 said:

"She is like what kind of a father is this.?"

@favorandblessings436 commented:

"I applaud you for being a hands-on Father! not a Daddy but a FATHER. BIG difference. Keep on doing well."

Source: Legit.ng