"He Called Me Village Girl": Beautiful Lady Flaunts Her Curves, Celebrates As She Becomes a Lawyer in Video
- A beautiful TikTok lady is happy with herself as she has become a lawyer after being called a village girl
- She took to the platform to share a nice video, flaunting her curves and taunting the person who looked down on her
- The fine girl named Kimora also shared an old photo of hers so as to properly show how much has changed in her body
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Social media users on TikTok have reacted to a transformation video shared by a pretty lady.
The lady identified as @_yes_iam_kimora said she was dumped and called her a village girl.
Kimora said in her testimony that she has gone on to become a lawyer.
She gleefully flaunted her beautiful curves apparently to show that she is no longer a village girl.
"This is my real face": Man records TikTok video without filters, what he really looks like goes viral
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Old photo of Kimora attracts attention
Kimora also shared an old photo of hers in other to show how much her body has changed.
The old photo attracted a different kind of attention as TikTokers related with it.
They said they are familiar with the pose she struck in it because it trended long ago on Facebook.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users react to Kimora's transformation video
@Blee baybee said:
"That first picture anybody that didn’t do that style was not famous on Facebook then."
@KvngDhavid commented:
"l am back to my senses Kimora."
@Major_Ivy said:
"Wait first… that picture wey you wear black gown. Look at it again, you like am."
@PABLOBETHEL commented:
"Now weh you be lawyer, if he comes sue him oo."
@Prett p_Risca said:
"This is beautiful."
@Drizzy commented:
"One of the hottest lawyers ever though."
Nigerian lady breaks down in 'tears' after realising how handsome her boyfriend is, video stirs reactions
@Mac_G said:
"I would have loved to say you are so beautiful but whatever I say may be used against me in the court of law."
@Michelle said:
"I knew when you were a village girl."
Lady who sales crayfish shares her transformation
Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that a lady who sales crayfish shared her amazing transformation.
In a video she shared on TikTok, she said her man abandoned her because of her business.
But she later made it and went international with her crayfish business.
Source: Legit.ng