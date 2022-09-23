A beautiful TikTok lady is happy with herself as she has become a lawyer after being called a village girl

She took to the platform to share a nice video, flaunting her curves and taunting the person who looked down on her

The fine girl named Kimora also shared an old photo of hers so as to properly show how much has changed in her body

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users on TikTok have reacted to a transformation video shared by a pretty lady.

The lady identified as @_yes_iam_kimora said she was dumped and called her a village girl.

Kimora said her man called her a village girl in the past. Photo credit: TikTok/@_yes_iam_kimora.

Source: UGC

Kimora said in her testimony that she has gone on to become a lawyer.

She gleefully flaunted her beautiful curves apparently to show that she is no longer a village girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Old photo of Kimora attracts attention

Kimora also shared an old photo of hers in other to show how much her body has changed.

The old photo attracted a different kind of attention as TikTokers related with it.

They said they are familiar with the pose she struck in it because it trended long ago on Facebook.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to Kimora's transformation video

@Blee baybee said:

"That first picture anybody that didn’t do that style was not famous on Facebook then."

@KvngDhavid commented:

"l am back to my senses Kimora."

@Major_Ivy said:

"Wait first… that picture wey you wear black gown. Look at it again, you like am."

@PABLOBETHEL commented:

"Now weh you be lawyer, if he comes sue him oo."

@Prett p_Risca said:

"This is beautiful."

@Drizzy commented:

"One of the hottest lawyers ever though."

@Mac_G said:

"I would have loved to say you are so beautiful but whatever I say may be used against me in the court of law."

@Michelle said:

"I knew when you were a village girl."

Lady who sales crayfish shares her transformation

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that a lady who sales crayfish shared her amazing transformation.

In a video she shared on TikTok, she said her man abandoned her because of her business.

But she later made it and went international with her crayfish business.

Source: Legit.ng