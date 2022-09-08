A beautiful white Brazilian dog has proved that it is indeed a man's best friend after it was seen helping kids to skip rope

The dog has been described as intelligent due to the way it used teeth to hold the rope and threw it accordingly

Some netizens are even saying they know the dog, and that they have seen it somewhere else in the past

A smart Brazilian dog has attracted praise from social media users after it was seen helping children to skip rope.

The cute puppy has warmed hearts after its kind gesture was caught in a video reposted on Instagram by @unilad.

The dog behaved like a human. Photo credit: @storyful.

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, the nice dog used teeth to hold the rope firmly, throwing it up and down for a boy to skip.

People are kind of shocked that a dog could have the intelligence to do that perfectly without mistakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some however said they know the dog and have seen it somewhere else.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The nice video of the Brazilian dog has warmed hearts online and even surprised some people. They promptly took to the comment section to share their opinions. Many of the expressed deep satisfaction with the video.

See some of the comments below:

@chrisbrokehisphone said:

"Bro it’s always that same-looking dog."

@pyroluminos asked:

"What is the dog doing?

@chuke90 said:

"That's a dog not a puppy."

@jazzlehizzle commented:

"Dogs like this is the weirdest game of tug of war ever."

@miguel_o_ribeiro_ said:

"Brasil is built different, its why I love Brasil."

@i_is_a_pawtato commented:

"I think as humans, we should learn from animals."

@mad.__.dope said:

"I've seen this doggo somewhere."

Horse comforts its owner going through divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng had reported that a woman got a soothing comfort from a horse when the animal offered her a shoulder to lean on.

The woman was going through a divorce and was emotional when she sat close to the horse.

To her surprise, the horse nudged her closer and offered her some comfort using its shoulder.

Source: Legit.ng