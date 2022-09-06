A toddler has sent social media enthusiasts into a frenzy due to the cute way she chose to care for her pink toy car

The ravishing cutie stepped down from the car and slammed the door gently, then walked to the front tire to check what was wrong

People are losing their heads over the cute baby with some saying in the comment section that some adults can't even check anything

The toddler came out of her car, squatting to inspect the tires of the pink toy. Photo credit: TikTok/@oohthatisher.

She then knelt down, holding the tire and togging at it to see how firmly it is attached. When her mother saw her doing the inspection, it was as if she used her hand to cover the camera, not wanting to be videoed. Her action has generated hilarious comments on TikTok.

Netiziens has fallen in love with the toddler's professional attitude.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to video of toddler checking the tires of her pink car

@Scott Allen said:

"I can’t get my 27-year-old daughter to check ANYTHING!"

@gregcarr9786 commented:

"Now that's what I call a car inspection. Did it break down or low on battery?"

@Dee said:

"She taking care of business like some grown ppl don't even know how to do."

@butchloneranger reacted:

"There are a lot of female drivers who will not even touch the tires. lol."

@ladybpeace said:

"The way she slammed that door and walked around to check the car. It’s a grown woman in a baby body."

@user2952692672280 commented:

"She’s too cute."

