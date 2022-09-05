A woman was overjoyed on seeing her young daughter working at her first ever job and couldn't keep calm

The proud woman turned her daughter's hype woman as the lady came out to attend to customers with a tray

While screaming and laughing in between, the woman hailed her daughter for being a professional at work

A video of a woman seeing her daughter at her first workplace ever has melted hearts on social media.

The lovely video shared on TikTok by the woman herself showed her parked in front of her daughter's workplace which appears to be a drink stop.

The woman was overjoyed to see her daughter. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sewwiggedout

Source: UGC

The woman was so proud of her daughter

As her daughter walked out through the door to attend to a customer outside, the woman couldn't be prouder.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She kept screaming and laughing as she made her kid know she was around.

The young lady smiled as she tried to be professional and keep her emotions in check.

The woman hyped her kid and could be heard talking about how professional she is on the job.

The video went viral and received kind thoughts from parents and intending parents.

Responding to one of the nice comments on her video, the woman said:

"It’s her first job and I hadn’t seen her help people yet. I’m just so proud."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

strawberry said:

"This job about to crush her soul after a few months just playing, hope she only ever has the best shifts <3."

Papa R94 said:

"This is so cute. I absolutely loved when my mom used to show up and surprise me at my old retail job."

Jozz Myne said:

"T family did this to me when I got my first job❤️. But If I knew what working felt like at 16 I would have never started so early ."

Shawnae Sellers403 said:

"Us parents be stalking our kids on there first job.

"They couldn't stand me took pics and everything ."

user8750712605061 said:

"If this ain’t my momma builds great self esteem and confidence shoutout to the great moms out there."

Brittany Llane said:

"My mom used to come to the skating rink & give random kids money to buy things from the concession stand… just to watch me work she’s the best."

Dad gives little son the opportunity to join him at work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had given his little son the opportunity to finally join him at his construction work.

The man revealed that they always passed by his workplace whenever he took him to his school. Each time, the young child would ask his dad if he can build houses with him.

One day, Rudd gave him a chance, dressed the kid in a site jacket and helmet. He revealed that the kid was so excited by the opportunity.

The father added that the boy was specially given an ID badge and paid a wage for the day. Rudd stated that the three-year-old wanted to spend the whole money he made on toys.

Source: Legit.ng