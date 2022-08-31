While others are going out with handsome and rich men, a young lady decided to be different as she went out with her Holy Bible

The young woman identified on Twitter as Emmanuella shared nice photos of the moment as she obviously studied the word in the restaurant

Also seen in the photos she shared are crayons used for marking striking verses and a pack of Dominos Pizza

An unusual young lady has shown off her passion for the word of God after she took her Holy Bible and went on what could be called a 'study date'.

Instead of going on a date with a man, she decided to go with her Bible and sat in a restaurant and study the word while munching pizza.

Emmanuel took herself out to study the word of God. Photo credit: @simplyels.

Source: Twitter

Studying the word of God with passion

Having had a good time at the restaurant, she came on Twitter and shared photos of her Bible wide open on a table with a cup of ice cream and a pack of pizza lying beside it.

Also spotted on the table is a pack of crayons which she used to mark striking texts as can be on the opened Bible.

Her unusual date has sparked reactions on Twitter with a man saying she obviously went with a man, but that the man is Jesus.

See her full tweet below:

Social media users react

@nze_sammy said:

"Whenever you are willing to take a guy with you on a date. Let me know. Don't worry am coming with my own bible too."

@DavidRapstar commented:

"I was inspired. I need tips for a good word study so you won’t be alone next time in His presence."

@demibolt_ said:

"She went with a man, and he’s Jesus. No be everybody be like your babe or your ex. Have a great day! Jesus loves you."

Source: Legit.ng