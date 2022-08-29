A heartwarming video capturing how a Nigerian soldier reunited with his mum after a year has elicited emotional reactions online

In the video, the man began marching towards his mum from the far left end and did a salute on getting very close to her

Both mother and son hugged tightly as they see again having being separated by his national duty

Family reunions are always filled with emotions no matter how short or long the period of separation was.

A Nigerian soldier reunited with his mother after one year of being on the frontline and their reunion was heartwarming.

The soldier saluted his mother. Photo Credit: TikTok/@harrison0217

A short TikTok video showing their reunion started with the man in military uniform matching towards his mum who stood at the other end of the scene.

On getting to her, he did a salute after which they embraced each other.

His mum looked excited as she watched her soldier son march towards her.

Social media reactions

Ipalang J Town said:

"You will not die young in Jesus name Amen, you will leave to take very good care of your mom ok I feel the joy that she feels in my heart."

Faith Joshua345 said:

"U make me cry bro, that is my dream i too love army but no want to help me out."

Gloria said:

"Who else noticed she didnt want to stain his outfit with her hands, mothers love is just so priceless honestly."

user2662422809504 said:

''Bro I saw mom in a motor park very early in the morning. probably she was waiting for ur arrival. God protect you."

nwokem21 said:

"November Alpha..honestly I felt so emotional when I watch this,I missed my Mom so much❤️❤️God bless us in this work."

Nigerian man in US army makes surprise return home after 6 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the US army had returned home after 6 years.

As soon as the soldier stepped down from his car and was sighted by his family comprising of his father and sister, they were overjoyed.

The lady shouted, even wailing in tears of joy as she sighted her brother. They all hugged and walked in enormous joy. Sharing the video, the man said:

"I'm going to see my dad. I haven't seen him in like, six years. Family is everything."

