A trending video has shown a man chasing after a young woman who is strongly thought to be his partner

What has amazed many people is the fact that the man was actually hospitalised but had to come out to pursue the young lady

Many people are wondering why the lady grabbed the phone and made away with it and also why the man is so bent on retrieving it

An interesting scene ensued in a hospital when a man came down from his hospital bed and gave a lady a hot chase so as to retrieve his phone.

The lady on the run is strongly believed to be the man's partner and may not have wanted her to go with the said phone, but this could not be confirmed.

The man was hell-bent on taking his phone back. Photo credit: @danieljean56.

Source: Instagram

He gave her a hot chase

What has got people talking is that the man in question was actually hospitalised in the said hospital.

However, he did not mind that he was wearing a hospital dress as he rushed out of the medical facility to pursue the young woman in the video posted by @denieljean56.

A nurse was seen running after the man and trying to get him back to the hospital all to no avail as he very much wanted to retrieve his phone from the woman who he referred to as Lisa.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

After the video was reposted by @mufasatundeednut, it got many reactions from other users on the platform.

Some people say phones should be private and should not be violated by people while others simply asked what the man was hiding. See some of the comments below:

@davidjonesdavid said:

"Phones are extremely important these days. Your entire existence may depend on it."

@itz_estelle commented:

"I guess the man was on a sick bed. Lisa don cure him by force."

