Even papal security could not stop a little boy who seemed very eager to have a close feel of Pope Francis during his weekly address

The kid walked into the stage and approached the Pope unhindered by anyone as he received a kind welcome from the church leader

A heartwarming video capturing the rare moment has been shared across social media platforms and viewed many times

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis was having his weekly address at the Vatican City, but then he received an unusual visitor.

A courageous little boy took it upon himself to have a close feel with the papal head as he walked into the stage and met the Pope.

No one stopped the boy as he approached Pope Francis. Photo credit: ABC News.

Source: Facebook

Luckily for the determined little fellow, nobody made any attempt to stop him as he approached the Pope.

Instead, Pope Francis extended his hand of welcome to him and received him into his arms and curdled him gently.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The kid was allowed to stay with the Pope as the address went on. The Pople said the child was brave. The video was shared by ABC News.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

Carol Brandt said:

"God Bless this young child who just walked up to Pope Francis. Our faith needs to keep growing not being taken away out of our Country. We don’t need ignorance and hatred, we need faith, and compassion. God Bless even those who don’t believe in you. Amen."

Sheila Debs commented:

"Wonder what prompted the young boy’s action? The Pope handled it with grace and respect for the child, it was beautiful to see."

Jimmie Broaders said:

"Folks, this was nothing more than a light-hearted moment. Please don't make it more than that."

Theresa Warren commented:

"I love that children are drawn to him, and even more that he Listens to them when they come to him."

Nigerian boy sleeps in public

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a kid was sighted sleeping off at an event.

In a video seen online, the boy dozed off while he was joining his fellow kids to perform at a public event.

Social media users said he was tired and should have been allowed to go home and have some rest.

Source: Legit.ng