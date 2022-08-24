A funny video has shown an angry old woman who descended on a young boy who was forcing her to take part in a TikTok video

In the funny clip, the young boy was touching the woman, but she wasn't ready to be part of the video, yet, the boy didn't let her be

Eventually, she got pissed off and caught the boy's hand and gave him a bite; the video has elicited laughter on TikTok

A funny TikTok video has shown the hilarious moment an old woman was being disturbed to take part in a TikTok video.

Although the video was already been recorded, it was clear that the woman did not want to be disturbed by anyone.

The video has elicited laughter online. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamungaru.

However, a boy in the video kept touching the woman playfully until she reacted in a very funny and hilarious way.

She warned the boy to stay away but her repeated warnings fell on deaf ears as the boy kept coming back to disturb her.

She changed it for him

Eventually, she grabbed his hand and gave him a bite. It was not clear if her teeth got the boy, but he eventually left her alone.

The video has generated much laughter on TikTok as people berated the boy for always disturbing the old woman in his videos.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Meanwhile, Tiktok users are currently dissecting the video using hilarious comments. Some asked the boy to continue playing with his grandma while others asked him to let her be.

See some of the comments below:

@Frankiesaganash commented:

"Allow this woman to rest please."

@user54985205748Hajia Memuna said:

"You this boy. You always worry grandma why."

@user5271031308819 reacted:

"Me with my grandkids when I'm old."

@Keyshhairline reacted

"Grandma is tired of your jokes. The bite for me."

@Guddy said:

"He looks like his grandma. Please play with herooo."

@merit_clarkson reacted:

"Grandma para change am for am."

Weak old woman joins TikTok video

In a related story, Legit. ng reported that a young lady was forcing an old woman to join her in a TikTok dance.

But the woman could barely move her legs as she was too weak.

The video later went viral and attracted condemnation online.

Source: Legit.ng