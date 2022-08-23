Kingsley Diaba Setor, a Ghanaian man who got married to his wife in 2021 accompanied her to the delivery ward in 2022

While they were there, the gentleman who could not stand the sight of his wife in labour fainted

According to him, the experience has made him raise the measure of respect he has for women in general

A handsome Ghanaian man named Kingsley Diaba Setor has shared a rather hilarious story of how he ended up in a hospital bed after trying to be there for his wife during delivery.

Sharing his story in the popular Ghanaian Facebook community, Tell It All, Kingsley admitted that women deserve a lot of respect for the pain they go through during childbirth.

In his own words:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I went to escort my wife in the labor ward to motivate her for easy delivery. I couldn't stand the scene, I ended up fainting. Respect to all women."

Photos as man faints after accompanying wife to give birth Photo credit: @BlackBWoyPOrter

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kingsely and his wife got married on October 17, 2021, a week after which he said she impregnated him with all the good things in marriage.

How Ghanaians reacted to the news

Ama Amoakoa said:

This is for those who ask women what the bring to the table... see? Childbirth n being a woman is a whole table on its own...

Caroline Oppong commented:

What do you do for a living men and what will you bring on table men nu, childbirth alone is a risk so stop asking women useless questions

Melisa Pearl opined:

God should just share this responsibility amongst couples. Wife carries the pregnancy full term, husband delivers. Wo hwoa apae da a, anka y'all will respect women. ‍♀️‍♀️

Man who welcomed new baby, gets new job after crying out online

It was good news galore for Samson Olubode, a Nigerian man who got a new job after crying out online.

Samson welcomed a son some weeks ago after 8 years of waiting, but said he had no job to take good care of his family.

Some weeks after saying he needed a job, God has answered his prayer as he has got one.

Source: YEN.com.gh