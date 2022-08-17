A mother of twins got many people laughing hard when she disrupted her children's sleep with "blood of Jesus!"

The babies looked wide-eyed as the mother complained that they did not let her sleep enough at night

Social media users who watched the video said that the woman really got the babies looking funny with her action

A mother has made a video on TikTok showing how she woke her two little children up after they kept her up all night.

In the clip, she approached the kids sleeping on the bed and screamed "blood of Jesus!" to rattle them up from sleep.

The kids were sleeping when their mum decided to wake them up in a funny manner. Photo source: TikTok/@bae_favvy1

Source: UGC

Good children don't sleep at 5:30am

With their eyes wide open, she said that good children should not be sleeping at 5:30am like they are doing since they disturbed her night's sleep.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While the woman was talking, the kids kept looking at her in surprise. Many people found both the mother and the babies' reactions funny.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Precious Tracy said:

"Is the blood of Jesus for me."

Ella Sunshine said:

"The one in white be like...what kinda woman is this?"

user1627023522840 said:

"The expression on the first kid with white after she heard it was 5:30, its as if she had some important business to attend...love them."

Deli said:

"Lol what you doing to my babies is not goodooooh."

Priceless Ora said:

"Please done try this next time we are not happy about it."

nununatural said:

“Hey mama!!” Like she didn’t just scare the mess out of them."

ADtwinz said:

"I will start doing this to my boys those tiny humans are something else."

T-Mac said:

"Reminds me of my mom, at least they covered in the blood."

TiD_itsTeesha said:

"The change of her voice from blood of Jesus to hey Mama is a setting up like that wasn’t me."

Another mother of twins shares a video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother of twins, Jessica Santos, shared a video of her babies getting ready to scatter the house.

In a short video she shared on TikTok, as if on cue, the babies went on their heads and rolled on the floor at the same time.

Jessica captioned the video:

"Getting ready to drive mom crazy for the rest of the day."

Source: Legit.ng