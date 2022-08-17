A Nigerian mum has said her children are not keen on watching cartoons which are the delight of most kids

However, these particular children are not excited about cartoons but are more interested in Buga by Kizz Daniel

Many parents who shared their thoughts on the TikTok video say their own children act the same way

A TikTok video has shown two babies who are more interested in watching the video of Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno instead of cartoons.

The mother of the kids was seen lamenting in the video that her two toddlers are no longer lured by cartoons which are the delight of most children.

The kids rushed to watch Buga by Kizz Daniel. Photo credit: TikTok/@lifewiththetwins7.

Source: UGC

They love music more than cartoon

Instead, the mother said her two cuties are more drawn to party jams. In the sweet video, the children were seen playing around while a cartoon played on the screen.

However, the moment their mother punched the remote control and switched to Buga, the kids emerged from their play zone with speed.

At that moment, they stood very close to the television as if they wanted to enter inside to enjoy the music.

The video has attracted many comments as some parents say their kids behave the same way.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@user6298811002279 said:

"Take the tv up. If not one day u will meet horizontal lines. They are cute."

@fotress 70 commented:

"Them resemble children for your eyes."

@oyelekan temitope said:

"Try Gracie’s corner on YouTube. The songs are catching and it’s also educational."

@Ste phen commented:

"Don't allow them too close to a displaying TV it's not good for their eyes."

Source: Legit.ng