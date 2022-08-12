Love can feel complicated and there are many factors different experts as well as authorities have offered as to why people fall into it.

According to a psychology theory by Robert Sternberg, Chair and Associate Professor of psychology in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, Psychology and Egyptology at American University in Cairo (AUC), intimacy, passion and commitment are part of the most common reasons people fall in love.

There have however been some love stories that would make you question your sentiment on true love. Some of these real-life stories made it to the internet and shocked netizens.

Legit.ng revisits some incredible love stories that broke the internet.

1. Man dumps able-bodied wife for a disabled one

A 27-year-old man simply identified as Amani shocked everyone, including his family when he dumped his able-bodied wife to marry a disabled lady.

The family of the disabled lady, Faraji, happened to be his next-door neighbours while he was married to his first wife.

Amani said in an interview that he married 21-year-old Faraji because she offered what his first wife couldn't - peace of mind.

He said his wife never gave him peace as their marriage was characterised by quarrels and conflicts.

Amani would occasionally go to the next-door neighbours to escape his wife's quarrels and also help out with man-power chores and that was how he noticed Faraji.

2. Pretty US lady ties the knot with a physically challenged Nigerian man

Another interesting love story that melted hearts is that of a Nigerian-American lady identified as Ranti Jacobs Agbaminoja who tied the knot with her physically challenged lover, Omotayo Agbaminoja.

And quite contrary to rumours that the lady married the man for money, she is actually his 'destiny helper'.

This is as the lady who is from a well-to-do family ensured her husband moved to the US by doing his papers herself.

Her husband in an interview describes her as his destiny helper.

"Contrary to insinuations that she married me because of American green card, she was actually the one that showed me mercy.

"My being in America today is thanks to God and her.

"She was the one that actually did American papers for me.

"Whatever people say about us doesn't bother us..."

3. 22-year-old lady in love with 88-year-old father of 7

The story of a 22-year-old girl named Chibalonza who fell in love and is pregnant for an 88-year-old man caused a huge stir on the internet.

The young lady's heartthrob is not only old enough to be her granddad but is also with 7 children who are all very much older than his girl.

While the age gap is not a serious concern to the man identified as Alphonse, his worry is that Chibalonza may be mistreated by his grown-up children when he dies.

In the mean time, the couple are enjoying their time together and not minding criticisms.

Pretty lady fall in love and weds disabled man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady had tied the knot with her disabled lover.

The lady stated that when they shared about their love life online, people had so many nasty comments like the man must be rich and she is targetting his wealth.

Their love has survived for a long time and there is a baby on the way. Winston said even though he expects negative comments, it always feels strange reading them.

Mayfair revealed that they were best of friends before they became lovers, revealing that they spent so much time together.

