Chibalonza and Kasher Alphonse may have an age difference of 66 years, but that has not stopped them from falling in love and starting a family

As a matter of fact, the 22-year-old girl is currently pregnant with the couple's first child and is looking forward to being a first-time mother

Alphonse, however, is worried that his children, who are way older than their stepmother will mistreat her soon as he dies

Chibalonza is 22 years old, but her heart fell in love with a man old enough to be her grandfather; 88-year-old Kasher Alphonse.

Chibalonza and Alphonse have been together for two years and they are expecting a child. Photos: Afrimax Media.

The man told Afrimax English that the two love and understand each other despite the 66-year age difference.

Alphonse's first wife died 2 years ago

According to the lovers who have been together for two years, they fell in love with each other's hearts and not ages.

Alphonse got married to his first wife in 1954 when he was 24 years old and went ahead to have seven children with her.

After several decades of being together, his first wife died of old age, leaving the octogenarian heartbroken and lonely as his children had grown up and left the home.

Given his advanced age, Alphonse struggled to do most of the things for himself, so he sought someone who would offer the much-needed help.

Not yet officially married

He was lucky to meet Chibalonza, who was 20 years old by then but ready and willing to become his wife.

"We are not officially married but I've done a traditional wedding with her. I even took a crate of beer and a live goat to her family," he said.

The octogenarian disclosed that he does not know how his children will treat their stepmother if he dies, but he is not worried about it.

His only regret is that he does not have money to buy a plot elsewhere so that his young wife will have a secure home away from the first family.

Chibalonza is expectant

Alphonse plans to hold a proper marriage ceremony after his bride, who is currently pregnant, gives birth.

Many people who know about the arrangement find it weird because all of Alphonse's children are older than their step-mother, with his firstborn aged 66 years while his last born is at 50.

Alphonse may look frail and poor now, but he says he was doing well financially in his hey days and even ran a wholesale store where he sold beer.

However, the business closed after a series of robberies that depleted his stocks and made it impossible to stay afloat.

