A pretty lady has finally said yes to her man and the man has taken to social media to share his unending excitement with his friends

According to the man named Tobi Fasipe, he took a break from social media as he was busy getting engaged to his love

The beautiful photos shared by Tobi have caught the attention of so many people on LinkedIn where he shared them

An excited young man has shared cute photos of the moment he engaged his woman named Bunmi.

According to the man named Tobi Fasipe, he got busy recently and took time out to propose to his woman.

It was really a memorable moment of engagement. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Tobi Fasipe.

Bunmi said yes

Obviously, Bunmi said yes to Tobi because the photos he shared showed the pretty young lady flashing an engagement ring.

In another photo, Tobi was seen kneeling down to pop the important question to Bunmi while she gushed with happiness.

She covered her face with both palms all in expression of joy and a bit of shock in one of the nice photos.

Sharing the photos on LinkedIn, Tobi wrote:

"I've been away for a while. It's because I was busy getting engaged to the love of my life, Bunmi."

LinkedIn users congratulate the couple

As soon as he shared the nice photos, many of his friends and followers on the platform took to the comment section to congratulate them. See some of the comments below:

Emmanuel Isa said:

"I was there on that day!! Witnessed the beautiful love you both share. Big congratulations man."

Aizenosi Sharon Egwakhide reacted:

"Glad to have witnessed your proposal at Quays. Congratulations!"

Princess Ojiako commented:

"Congrats as I will keep doing on every post I see with a ring waiting for mine anyway."

Samuel Oluwakoya said:

"Beautiful! Love is good when it's welcomed by pure hearts. Wish you the best."

Man engages his girl in front of the Eiffel Tower

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a man flew his girlfriend to France and proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In a tweet shared online, the lady was seen gushing as she stretched out her hand to receive the engagement ring.

Their beautiful love story went viral on social meda platforms and they were congratulated by many.

