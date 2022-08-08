An overjoyed young woman celebrated getting engaged to the love of her life in France on the same day as her birthday

A Twitter user @iamlisaandrea, Andrea shared her good news that she flew to France for her birthday and left as someone's fiance

Netizens gushed over the couple's pictures of the movie-quality proposal moment in the European city of love

A pretty lady celebrated her birthday and went to the next level with her life partner. Andrea shared the good news on social media after her partner proposed on their trip to Paris.

Photos showed the pretty damsel holding ballons of different colours up in the air as her man poopped the question.

A woman's proposal was labelled as every girl's dream when netizens could not stop praising their flawless photos. Image: Twitter /@iamlisaandrea

Andrea shared photos of her dream proposal moment. Many could not get over how picture-perfect Andreas's happy moment was.

Dream proposal in front of the Eiffel tower leaves internet envious

Andrea got the best birthday gift when her boyfriend got down on one knee to propose while they were in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower. The ecstatic woman shared her good news on Twitter.

Social media users react

Cameras captured their special moment and netizens always fawn over cute love stories, and they could not get over this romantic moment. Netizens were amazed that every detail was on point, including the fact that the groom did not crease his shoes and he got down on one knee.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the photos. See some of the comments below:

@mellasback commented:

"Yes increase that marriage rate "

@thatbaptista_ commented:

"She’s living my life, oh Paris "

@3babyjaee commented:

"This is beautiful "

@juniormaruwa commented:

"Major respect to the brudda for not creasing his sneakers."

