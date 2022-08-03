A video has shown a man who hid the fact that he is disabled from his fiancee only for her to find out after their marriage

The man said he hid the vital aspect of his personality from his future wife because he was afraid of rejection from her

However, after finding out the truth, the girl has continued to love her man without any change in character, and people have called this true love

A man named Jado reportedly hid a vital aspect of his personality from his fiancee and kept it a secret until they got married. He lost his legs to a bomb explosion as a kid.

According to the story which has gone viral, the man was disabled on both legs as he is amputated.

The lady has refused to leave her husband and she has inspired many people. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

But he didn't allow his fiancee named Borah to find out as he walked on artificial legs until they got married.

After their wedding, Borah discovered the truth as there was no way for the man to hide it anymore.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why I hid the truth

Narrating why he hid the truth from his woman, Jado said he was scared that the love of his life would abandon him if he had let the cat out of the bag.

He said he was so much afraid of rejection from Borah.

However, even after finding out the whole truth after their nuptials, the girl has refused to leave her husband as she has continued to love him.

A video showed the man singing love songs for his wife as they still live happily to date.

Watch the video below:

YouTube users react

Michelle Martinez said:

"There's love out there for everyone! Good for them."

Helen nyamutsamba commented:

"It takes true love to embrace such disability. God Bless you couple."

Woman abandons her husband

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman abandoned her husband because of his eating habit.

The man is said to have the ability to eat a whole goat alone. His wife said she was tired of cooking and absconded.

The story went viral and shocked man netizens with some saying the man could be using charms to eat.

Source: Legit.ng