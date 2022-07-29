A determined woman shared how she dedicated many years and sacrificed a lot to ensure her family had a home of their own

In a Facebook post, Kwanele Langa revealed that life became very hard for her family following the passing of her father

She eventually found a small house in the Vaal which she worked hard to renovate into a nine-room house big enough for her and her loved ones

After losing their father and main breadwinner, a family was left homeless with a bleak future ahead.

A determined woman named Kwanele Langa took to social media to share how she worked hard and sacrificed her youth to build a home for her family.

Kwanele Langa revealed how she was able to save up and sacrifice for a place to call home. Image: Just Share/Facebook

Kwanele shared photos of two houses on the Just Share Facebook page, to which she revealed that the first was of the house she bought in 2013 with no fence or gate, at the age of 21 years.

“All my friends were buying cars left right and centre. I could have easily bought a car as well just like any young girl at my age. But I didn't, because I had to make a very wise choice for myself and my future. I had to ignore all the peer pressure from friends and all the annoying people who would always ask me, 'How come you don't have a car usebenza e-bank?' "

Kwanele said life became tough after her dad's death

Kwanele shared that life became very tough after the passing of her father. She and her siblings were forced to find their own places to live. Kwanele managed to find a four-room house in Soweto Mapetla to rent, although the idea of renting didn’t sit well with her.

She would use her lunchtime at work to through the internet to search for houses for sale, only to find out that all the prices were too high for her. She also didn’t want to commit to a bond that would have her pay for more than 20 years.

“One day my ex-colleague told me there was a house for sale in Vaal. To me, it didn’t matter whether it was an RDP because I just needed a place I wouldn’t have to pay rent for. I contacted the seller immediately.

“We met, we paid lawyers to help us with a deed transfer and the deal was sealed! After 3 months I received the title deed and the house was successfully registered under my name,” Kwanele shared.

Kwanele built a nine-room house

From then until 2018, the young woman sacrificed most of the things that she loved doing, such as shopping and going out, so she could save enough money to build the house that she longed for.

Years later, Kwanele managed to build a nine-room house that is big enough for her and her loved ones.

“In life, we will always have a choice and it’s up to us how we choose to live our lives. Ungavumi ukwenza into ongayithandi ngoba ubona abangangani. Don't let peer pressure control you!

"Learn to be independent and do things for yourself because your parents will never be around forever ❤️,” wrote Kwanele, who currently looks forward to buying her third property.

