Viral sensation, Iyeyemi Adeniran, who drives trucks for a living has stated that she someday hopes to further her education and would support her kids to drive trucks if they want

The 26-year-old lady said she had initially nursed the ambition of becoming a mechanical engineer, but now wants to return to school to brush her English

Iyeyemi said it is her hope that by her occupation, the negative stereotype about women will change

26-year-old Nigerian female truck driver, Iyeyemi Adeniran, has said she wants the whole world to know that women are not lazy and that a woman can also venture into professions usually considered only for men.

The secondary school leaver from a family of 6 made this statement in an exclusive interview with Legit TV.

Iyeyemi said she has a passion for what she does.

Source: Original

"I want the whole world to hear my voice. I want the whole world to support me. I want them to know that what a man can do, a woman can do.

"So, any lady that wants to go into it (truck driving) should go for it. I don't want them to be scared of dying or having accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I want the whole world to see that we ladies are not lazy,'' she said in above-average English.

Iyeyemi said she faces intimidation from men

The viral sensation stated that men are usually shocked to see her driving trucks, with some intimidating or using cuss words on her.

She said she doesn't give in to their intimidations. According to her, she has the backing of her parents and would support her future kids should they decide to tow in such paths.

Iyeyemi who also does inter-state trips aside within Lagos said she had initially wanted to read mechanical engineering at the university, but that has changed.

The young lady said she now wants to read English and would do so anytime she returns to school.

18-year-old girl who washes tankers to save for school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an 18-year-old girl who washes tankers to save for school had gone viral.

The industrious girl said in an interview with BBC News Pidgin that she had actually begun washing tankers at the age of 16.

Chinyere said she had to take that decision at an early stage as her parents weren't financially stable to sponsor her education. The young girl however stated that she would acquire a skill with money saved if it is not enough for her education.

Source: Legit.ng