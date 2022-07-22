The parents of a Nigerian boy who is suffering from Thoracic Scoliosis have cried out to the general public for assistance in treating their boy

The mother of the boy, Mrs Abiodun Ojo-Ajefoyinbo told Legit.ng that the boy has been suffering the ailment for the past 10 years

According to hospital documents sighted by Legit.ng, the family needs the sum of N11,045,000 but they have only raised the sum of N211,000

Mrs Abiodun Ojo-Ajefoyinbo, a Nigerian mum whose son is suffering from Thoracic Scoliosis has cried out to Nigerians for help.

The boy named Israel has been suffering from the ailment for about 10 years now and all efforts to treat him have proved abortive.

The family needs financial help to carry out corrective surgery. Photo credit: BBC Pidgin.

Source: Facebook

Financial assistance needed for corrective surgery

Hospital documents seen by Legit.ng say Israel needs urgent spinal fusion, but the family cannot afford the cost.

The documents signed by Doctor Shobode Mutaleeb of Primerose Specialist Hospital, Lagos say the ailing boy needs urgent spinal fusion to be carried out on him.

The cost of the proposed treatment is pegged at N11,045,000 but the family has only been able to raise N211,000.

I want to be like other children

A video shared by the BBC Pidgin shows the boy saying he wants to be like other kids. He also lamented that he feels he is a burden to his parents.

His mother, Mrs Abiodun who use to run a school said the boy developed the ailment when he was smaller. She said all efforts to bring it under control proved abortive as it has equally cost them a whole lot of money.

The ailment has changed the boy's shape and appearance. The South West Scoliosis Institute described the ailment this way:

"Thoracic scoliosis refers to a sideways curve located in the middle (or thoracic) portion of the spine. Scoliosis occurs in the thoracic area more than in other areas. These scoliosis patients notice changes to their chest, rib cage, and shoulder blades appearance."

Those wishing to help the family should send such helps to GTB, 0050699086 (Ojo-Ajofoyinbo Abiodun Abiola).

Source: Legit.ng