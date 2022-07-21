Oluchi Anijiofor, a Nigerian mum has called on Nigerians to help her save the life of her child named David who has been diagnosed with HBSS, a severe form of sickle cell anemia

Mrs Anijiofor shared a heartrending video on Facebook where she narrated her ordeal and called for help to save the kid and give him a chance at life

She specifically mentioned the name of Nigerian singer, Davido whom she said she is confident would help sponsor the treatment of her son

Oluchi Anijiofor, a heartbroken Nigerian woman is seeking help for the treatment of her son who is diagnosed with HBSS.

HBSS is a server form of sickle cell anemia according to the Centres for Disease Control. Treatment of the disease can be done through cell transplant and the woman has said her family cannot afford the cost.

David needs to undergo a transplant to be well again. Photo credit: Mrs Anijiofor.

Source: Facebook

My son is in pains

In video she posted on Facebook, the woman lamented that her son cannot sleep since he always runs temperature and has excessive body pain.

She said in a short writeup that accompanied the video:

"We have cried long enough on the closet, and as a mother, I can't stand seeing my son, my only son suffering this way everyday, I am letting my pain out to every kind heart out there to shear this video."

Calling on Davido for help

Mrs Anijiofor specifically mentioned the name of Nigerian singer, Davido, asking him to intervene financially and save the life of her son who is also named David.

She told Legit.ng in a brief chat:

"My son David requires a bone marrow transplant for him to be well again. Seeing that I and my husband are not financially capable of sponsoring the transplant, I have come seeking your help and especially the super star David Adeleke, for this medical procedure sponsorship."

Those willing to help Mrs Anijiofor's son should send such helps to the bank account: 2075567815 Anijiofor Oluchukwu Sussan UBA.

Watch the video of her post below:

