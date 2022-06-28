A Nigerian lady identified as Omolara has used her bike to cover 5000 kilometers riding across 5 African countries

Interestingly, Omolara said she was not alone on the journey as she rode alongside two other bikers including her husband, Emmanuel Olamidayo

Omolara said they rode to Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and finally back to Nigeria in 10 days

A brave Nigerian lady has shared an impressive timeline of a journey she undertook on her bike, riding from Lagos, Nigeria to 5 African countries.

According to Omolara, she, her husband and another biker journeyed to Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and finally Nigeria within 10 days.

Omolara said she got tired at some points. Photo credit: Omolara Annie.

Source: Original

Tough task

Narrating the story of the journey on Twitter, Omolara said it was never an easy task as she got so tired at some points that she briefly dozed while riding on her bike.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She said:

"I ran into a big ditch and immediately had a bent rim. It was pitch black but thankfully, there was a vulcaniser close by and he and his family were willing to assist in fixing my bent rim. This took close to 3 hours."

In a separate interview, Omolara told Legit.ng that her co-bikers were Emmanuel Olamidayo her husband and Stephen Abenga.

When asked if she was scared during the journey, she said:

"When I was riding at night, yes. Because I was really feeling sleepy and dozing off but we couldn’t park in the middle of nowhere so we just had to continue to the border (where we later got hotel) was also scared of animals crossing the roads because they popped out at any given moment then security wise, I was scared but I just kept praying."

Omolara told Legit.ng that the journey was borne purely out of adventure. She said her next plan is to ride to Europe since she likes doing what people think is impossible.

Watch the video of the journey below

Man rides a bike from London to Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man named Kunle Adeyanju rode his bike from London to Lagos.

Adeyanju popularly known as Lion Heart spent 41 days on the journey, riding from Europe to Africa.

His story went viral as he was hailed by many Nigerians who called him a hero.

Source: Legit.ng