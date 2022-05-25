A trending video has shown a Nigerian dad who went for Omugwo at his daughter's house and opted to pound yam by himself

The man also cooked pepper soup and his daughter took to social media to share the exciting video to the admiration of many netizens

The video showed the man pounding the yam with much skills even as Buga by Kizz Daniel played in the background

Buga by Kizz Daniel was playing in the background when a Nigerian dad took to the kitchen to pound yam for his daughter.

The dotting dad was on Omugwu duties and decided to go into the kitchen to pound yam and cook pepper soup.

The dad entered to pound yam by himself. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv, paolopc and Kemi Boa/Getty Images.

Omugwo popular among women

Omugwo is an ancient culture among the Igbo of South Easten Nigeria and mothers take delight in doing it whenever their daughters gave birth.

But it is not usually popular for men to go for Omugwu. It is seen as interesting when a man is seen doing such duties as has been seen in the trending video.

But from what is deduced from the video, it appears the dad is hugely enjoying his Omugwo and may not be prepared to leave soon.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@king_foma said:

"What my daddy can do 100%."

@real_vikky commented:

"Something my father can do. The kind of sacrifices our parents makes for us I just pray God continues to bless them for us."

@hypemanjerry said:

"This is me to my children."

@endylight1 commented:

"Men like this are rare. He deserves an award."

@mizgrace5 reacted:

This is what my father can do. Keep resting Daddy."

@graceson_jnr1 commented:

"Na only Igbo man fit run am."

@ochland reacted:

"Definitely not me….. I love you my daughter but I’m not doing that."

Lady buys nice phone for her dad

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian dad received a gift of a nice phone from his daughter and words could not describe how happy he felt.

In a viral video, the man was seen hugging his daughter passionately and thanking her for the gift.

The video made many people emotional online.

