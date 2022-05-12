A couple have dragged their married son to court over the failure of him and his wife to give them grandchildren

According to the Indian couple, their son has been married for 6 years but is still not planning on having a baby with his wife

Their prayer to the court is that the son either pays $650,000 (N270m) in compensation or produce a grandchild within a year

An Indian couple identified as Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad has sued their son for not giving them grandchildren, despite being married for 6 years.

The unhappy parents said they want payback as they have exhausted their savings in educating and raising the young man.

illustrative image of a black man and woman. Photo Credit: Wilpunt

Source: Getty Images

The Indian couple gives their son two options

In the suit filed sometime last week, The Times of India reported on Thursday that the couple is demanding their son and his heartthrob pay $650,000 (N270m) or give them a grandchild in the space of a year.

“My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby. At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable,” the couple had said in their petition to the court in Haridwar, India.

Look into the compensation Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad are demanding

Daily Star reports that the couple who had taken a loan to construct their house and are going through tough times wants a payback.

A look into the compensation request shows they want $80,000 (N33.2 million) they expended in purchasing a luxury car for their son and his wife.

They also want to be paid the money expended for their son's honeymoon abroad as well as the cost of a wedding reception in a five-star hotel.

The lad's parents had spent $65, 000 (N27 million) in getting him trained as a pilot in the United States, Gulf News reports. He however returned to his home country India unemployed.

According to the couple's lawyer Arvind Kumar, the filed petition will be heard by a court in northern India on May 17.

Source: Legit.ng