A reverend father identified as Kelvin Ugwu has stated that critics of Yul Edochie have lost focus and need to regain it

The reverend reminded critics of the actor that they need not waste energy as Buhari is still their president

He advised that netizens should instead say prayers for themselves or marriages in challenge rather than criticize

Kelvin Ugwu, a reverend father has sent a message to those criticizing actor Yul Edochie following his unveiling of his son with second wife, actress Judy Austin.

Taking to his verified Facebook page, Father Kelvin said the actor's critics have lost focus and need not waste their energies.

He advised the actor's critics to pray instead. Photo Credit: Fr Kelvin Ugwu, Instagram/@yuledochie

Source: Facebook

He reminded them that Buhari is still the president.

Kelvin recommended that people pray for themselves and celebrities in the affected marriages rather than always criticize.

He wrote:

"They have brought to the internet another marriage issue for all of us to start analysing and tearing shirts. That was how we went on to chuk mouth ontop the marriage of Annie and Tuface, Anita and Paul Okoye, Reginal Daniels and Ned Nwoko, Ibiere and Julius Agwu. . .and today, we are looking like one small id!ots.

"We still did not learn lessons, we still feel we should chuk mouth ontop Yul and May Edochie's marriage. At the end of all your analysis, always remember that it is only what they enabled you to know that you will know.

"Biko, just go and rest or sleep! If you care sincerely, say prayers for them and pray also for yourself. No waste your energy. Buhari is still your president. . . Focus!!!"

See his post below:

Netizens react

Chinwe Osuji said:

"Chai, May God keep blessing you Padre.... it's so alarming how we forget our pressing needs and focus on issues that are not even our concern..Buhari is still our President...Focus."

Queendaline Udeze Ezeonyeche said:

"Since yesterday I forgot that Buhari is still the president ,see me venting my anger upadan on Yul and May Edochie's issue . Padre thank you for this soft reminder!!..let me face front oo.."If you sincerely care,pray for them and pray for yourself"."

Jennifer Ebele said:

"As social media inlaws,d best we can do is to shook mouth for matter wey no concern us.....and to remember Buhari is till the president of dis kwantry ewuuuu!!! Alili( in Anambra tune)."

Chinedu Alex Onah said:

"Nigeria is a very funny country. As you are busy analyzing one case, another one will surface. Fr, allow people to talk oo. It's part of what reduces stress for us here. There must be a topic of discussion whether good or bad, and life goes ON like that....The bitter truth is that if there is no trending issue to talk about in this country, many people will go into depression because Buhari is still our President!"

