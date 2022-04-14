A mum has caught her 3-year-old girl shaking her waist wildly to "Without Me" by legendery American rapper, Eminem

A viral video seen on Instagram shows the girl doing her thing while standing on top of a high bed, showcasing her talent

The video has drawn applause as well as laughter from members of the Instagram community who have seen it

A talented little girl went into a secret place where she shook her waist to "Without Me" by Eminem, showing off cool dancing moves.

She was not aware that her mum was watching her and capturing what she was doing, but even when she became aware, she continued dancing.

The girl did not stop dancing even when her mum came. Photo credit: Tiktok/@caitlinhunter758 and @pubity

The girl is talented

The way she danced clearly indicated someone who is in love with the song she chose to dance to.

She was very busy doing her thing and only turned to look back when her mum laughed from behind her.

She was standing on top of a high bed as she danced, making interesting moves that have wowed social media users. The video was shared on Instagram by @pubity.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The video has elicited nice comments from Instagram users. Here are a few of them:

@masonrayparker said:

"I can’t wait for my daughter to be born."

@superherosunshine commented:

"I love that the little girl smiles about it and isn’t embarrassed."

@volatilityvirgin said:

"When she caught her mum and just gave a cheeky smile."

@itslaurenvancity reacted:

"Why does she dance better than I do."

@av4m_ reacted:

"She high on that mom's spaghetti."

@j.o.e2129 said:

"Love how she smiles and then keeps going after seeing her mom notice it."

@ethanhenry365 said:

"Little people with big big vibes!!"

@benjared_ commented:

"She’s a better dancer than most tiktokers."

