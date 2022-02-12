In the spirit of gratitude and endless show of affection, a UK-based Nigerian lawyer Barrister Chuma Inoma has conferred on his wife a traditional title in Anambra state

Inoma, who owns a law firm in the United Kingdom, honoured his wife with the traditional title of Nwachibolueze at an event held in Onitsha, Anambra state

Swinging the book of love and memories back, Inoma said his wife has always been a source of blessing to him and his family ever since they married

Behind every succesful man, as a popular saying says, is a woman who stands as a rock of support. This is the case of Nwachibolueze Ifeyinwa Azoba-Inoma who was honoured by her husband in an overwhelmingly lovely event that became the cynosure of every talk in the town

The city of Onitsha, Anambra state was agog in December 2021 when Ifeyinwa was bestowed with the highest honour a woman can be given by her husband.

Barrister Chuma Inoma honoured his wife with a traditional title in Anambra.

In a beautiful event graced by creme de la creme of Anambra, the beautiful woman was conferred with the title of Nwachibolueze by her husband Barrister Chuma Inoma.

Recognised for her efforts and support

Legit.ng exclusively gathered that Barrister Inoma, the CEO of Highland Solicitors United Kingdom, conferred the title on his wife in recognition of her support and enviable spirit of hardworking.

The legal practitioner said since he married his wife Ifeyinwa, she has been supportive and hardworking. He added that she has brought good luck in manifolds to the family.

He also praised his wife for taking care of the family and for being a solid rock of spiritual support for the family.

Husband initiated into Agbalanze society of Onitsha

Meanwhile, Barrister Inoma was also initiated into the prestigious ancient Agbalanze society of Onitsha, taking the title of Onwanetiliora. The traditional title means "the moon that shines for everyone."

