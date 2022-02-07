A young man was left in shock after his girlfriend rejected his proposal in a shopping mall in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

The young Nigerian man was seen in a viral video kneeling down in tears after his proposal got turned down

In the video, people tried to condole the young man after his girlfriend rejected the ring and stormed off the mall in anger

Another case of a public proposal gone wrong has happened, this time, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

A young man got turned down by a lady identified as his girlfriend when he proposed to her at a shopping mall in the city.

The man cries uncontrollably after the girl rejected him. Photo credit: @oyoaffairs

Source: Instagram

The lady refused and stormed off

Things didn't go as planned as the man was left to lick his wounds. The video showed the lady storming off the mall in anger, rejecting the olive branch.

As the man wept while also kneeling down in shame and wounded ego, a man came to pull him up in encouragement.

The video has gone viral after it was shared on Instagram by @oyoaffairs. Nigerians are also reacting to the video in different ways. Many of those who reacted questioned the rationale behind public proposals. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@luqman_hakim423 said:

"It ok if you reject him..but not ok when you reject him with madness and angry."

@shacozyofficial commented:

"Una just dey disgrace una self if you like marry her give her Belle before you propose she won't refuse to marry you if not she go turn baby mama be that."

Man turns down proposal from his girlfriend in Awka, Anambra state

In a closely related development, Legit.ng has previously reported that a Nigerian man rejected a marriage proposal from his girlfriend in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

The lady decided to take the bull by the horn, proposing to her boyfriend at a shopping mall. The lady was left weeping profusely as the man stormed off in anger.

The young man said it was his duty to propose to his girl, not the other way round, restating a long-time honoured tradition in Africa.

