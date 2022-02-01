A heartwarming video of how a whole family gave their 70-year-old grandmother a surprise birthday party is melting hearts online

The whole family decided to converge at Disneyland but made sure the grandmother was also there for her birthday

The lovely old lady had no idea that all her grandchildren were at Disneyland until they joined her in a group photograph, sending happiness down her spines

There is a very sweet video trending online in which a grandmother was given a surprise birthday treat by her grandchildren.

The children all planned and converged at Disneyland without the knowledge of the sweet old lady.

It was a sweet moment for the grandmother to see all her family. Photo credit: @givingeveryday

Source: Instagram

It was a sweet surprise

Of course, they had to make sure the woman got there for her birthday, but completely unaware that her whole family was planning something special for her.

She became aware of their sweet presence when they all joined her in a group photograph. The video of the emotional moment touched so many people online when it was shared.

Video melts hearts online

It has attracted several views from the moment it was shared on Instagram by @givingeveryday. It also attracted many reactions from users. A few of the comments are captured below:

@eyummykitchen wrote:

"Love this and god bless the ones who coordinated this successfully!"

@moutaingma said:

"Grandmas deserve an extra special birthday especially now a days."

@dbacksmama commented:

"I went to Diz for my 40th and recently for my 50th. No grandkids yet, but dang this is goals for the next 20 years! So happy for this woman!"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng