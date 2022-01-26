A clip of a sweet gogo dropping some beats on DJ decks have left the people of Mzansi pleasantly surprised

Social media user @kulanicool shared the clip, making it known that we might be seeing gogo’s at the groove

People were loving this old woman’s vibes and flooded the comment section with a lot of hype for her

You expect to see a lot of things at the grove, but not a gogo behind the DJ decks lol! A clip of a granny dropping some beats has left Mzansi shook, but the good kind.

A gogo decided to try her hand at Djing and the people of Mzansi are living for it. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

You really are never too old to do anything, even if it is channelling your inner DJ Black Coffee or Uncle Waffles.

Social media user @kulanicool shared the saucy clip of the gogo, letting peeps know that they’ve bagged another old-timer.

“Another Gogo in the industry.”

People responded to the DJing grandma with excitement

While the gogo was not necessarily dropping the beats on point, peeps were still feeling her vibe despite the double beating.

People flocked to the comment section to hype the old lady up, with some giving her the title of “Gog'Waffles” lol!

Take a look at some of the comments

@MsuneryZA said:

“Yessss gogo ncwala!!!”

@Malindy__ said:

“She's doing the most”

@Ekse_Lenyora said:

“I wish she blows up. Our Elders put aside their happiness & Dreams Raising Us. It’s her time to do her ✌️”

@Denni_dawg said:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

@QABANE3 said:

Another grandma shows off skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an elderly woman in a Nigerian church gave people on social media much to talk about as she showed off her dexterity on a drum set.

Dressed in ankara with headgear on, the woman handled the drum stick like a professional in a video shared by @famousblogng. She must have been drumming for years.

A man stood in front of the woman, capturing the moment on his phone. An unseen person sang on as an accompaniment to the woman's performance with the drum set. Other instrumentalists also backed her up to make for a sterling performance.

Source: Legit.ng