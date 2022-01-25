Nigerians in Ikeja, Lagos have expressed different opinions as to how much they will be willing to take to abandon their girlfriends for their siblings

LegitTV went to the streets to sample the opinions of both genders and many people have different but interesting reactions to the topic

Interestingly, a man said point-blank that his girlfriend is worth more than N5m which was the amount being mentioned

Mixed reactions have followed an opinion poll conducted by LegitTV on the streets of Ikeja, Lagos state. In the poll, people were asked if they would be willing to abandon their girlfriends for their siblings if they are offered the sum of N5 million.

While many people said they will be willing to take a huge chunk of cash, others said love is more important than money.

A respondent expressly demanded the sum of N5 billion if he is to leave his relationship. He said:

"N5M is not a lot of money. I can't for that amount. It's too small. And you know the reality of life. Everybody has a price. My relationship is worth far more than that. Give me N5B. With N5B I can get an apartment in the Mainland."

Another person, a woman who expressed an opinion on the topic says:

"Not even for N5bn, not even for a trillion naira. Not even for any amount. I can never. I'm a Christian actually. And looking at it from that perspective. The Bible says two are better than one. For this purpose has God created them male and female so that they will become one. So why will I now leave my family for money."

Another person said N5m can be squandered in a day, unlike a relationship or a human being:

"N5M can be squandered in a day. In fact, in this economic crisis now, you can spend N5M within a day. So with your wife close to you, she is worth moe than N5M."

Watch the full video below:

