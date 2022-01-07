A Nigerian man is set to divorce his new wife after he caught her cheating on him with another man

The marriage is just 9 days old, but the man is already setting machinery in motion to show his wife the exit door

The man said he caught his new wife behaving inappropriately with another man in at a place he described as a cosy environment

A man has announced his intentions to end the marriage between him and his wife over infidelity. The story has it that the man caught his wife cheating with another man just a few days after their wedding.

According to the story shared on Twitter by @chuddyOzil, the man and his wife got married on the 27th of December, 2021. However, trouble started when the man caught his wife with another man at a place where they were drinking.

Heartbreak is real. Photo credit: Ana Maria Serrano

Source: Getty Images

The story says steps are being taken to immediately end the marriage. According to the tweet:

"Got married (Trad & Church) on the 27th of December 2022, caught with one of her side guy on the 5th of January 2021, locking lips over a bottle of red wine in a cozy environ. Husband & umunna already set to embark on the journey to do the traditional rite. Marriage over!"

Nigerians on Twitter react as man set to divorce wife after 9 days

The story has generated heated reactions from Nigerians on the microbloging platform. A particular lady who tweets with the handle @judithsweetest mentioned that she had seen a similar case. She says:

"I witnessed a similar case. The guy lodged a babe in a hotel a day before his traditional wedding. Then someone told the wife to be because the next day will be their holy solemnization."

A few other replies on the tweet read as follows:

@nonsookongwu1:

"The marriage has a faulty foundation. It’s either the guy doesn’t know the lady or the lady was pressured into getting married to the guy. We have seen marriages that grow and become strong, what is all these rogbodiyan about marriage being a scary thing."

@doyin_deji:

"Na wao! What do people want gan gan? If they don't marry they complain, and when they marry they cheat. Why are people finding it difficult to be loyal to their partners? Na swear?"

@XerxesEmperor

"If we flip the genders, in this Nigeria, this story won't end in divorce. Her pastor, his pastor, his family and friends, some of her family and friends, will all gather to tell her to forgive him. That he will change."

Nigerian lady cancels her wedding after sharing pre-wedding photos

A similar story was also reported by Legit.ng in which another Nigeria cancelled her wedding even after sharing the pre-wedding photos online.

James Chiamaka Elizabeth called off her wedding after she discovered that her husband to have children and has been married before.

After making the shocking discovery, the lady came to social media to make the painful announcement, thereby calling off every wedding plan.

Source: Legit.ng