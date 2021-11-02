A Nigerian man has approached the courts of public opinion of the inactions of his lover of 9 years

The embittered man's outburst comes after he was locked out of their apartment by his fiancée leaving his properties outside

The man revealed that since their relationship which kicked off on September 29, 2012, the lady had done it to him on 5 occasions

A Nigerian man has lamented on social media after his fiancée Victoria Damilola Balogun locked him out of their apartment.

The man made a video of the apartment's surroundings showing his properties which he kept outside by reason of the lady's action.

The man said it had happened on Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

According to him, the lady has a penchant for treating him that way since their relationship went off on September 29, 2012.

In the video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, he showed that the lock was unhooked from the outside, proof that it was locked by someone on the inside.

He made a frantic effort to call out her name and jammed the entrance door to no avail.

Nigerians slam the man

@franco_logistics reacted:

"Fiancé of 9 yrs u reach to lock outside infact make she no allow am enter d house again una two Dey mad."

@unique.prechy33 opined:

"Abeg I no wan laugh this afternoon...na relationship wen dem go throwaway my things for outside I wan enta like this."

@okojie_jaydee remarked:

"He is proud to say for 9 years we have been courting when will you reach your destination? Relationship don tire my sister."

@broda_henry said:

"Oga nawa for you sef, how will lock her life up for 9years and expect her to be happy? She just locked you outside your house for hours and you’re calling he attention of the whole world. Nawa!!"

